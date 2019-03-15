Woman’s body found at Park Highlands Apartments. KC police investigating homicide

Kansas City police were investigating at Park Highlands Apartments Friday afternoon after a woman’s body was found.
The victim’s identity has not been released, but police said it appeared she was a woman in her 20s.
Police were called to the apartment in the 6400 block of Manchester Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a possible body found.
Officers arrived and located the woman dead in her apartment.
Her death is being investigated as homicide, police said.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
