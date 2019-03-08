Crime

Man runs to gas station for help after getting shot, Kansas City police say

March 08, 2019 11:02 PM

A man who was shot Friday night ran to a nearby gas station for help and was taken to a hospital, Kansas City police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Prospect Avenue and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

Police found the victim at the gas station.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police the victim was shot on the east side of Prospect and then ran to the gas station.

No information on a suspect or motive was available Friday night, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

