Man runs to gas station for help after getting shot, Kansas City police say

A man who was shot Friday night ran to a nearby gas station for help and was taken to a hospital, Kansas City police said.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Prospect Avenue and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.
Police found the victim at the gas station.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses told police the victim was shot on the east side of Prospect and then ran to the gas station.
No information on a suspect or motive was available Friday night, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
