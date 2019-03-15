Woman hit by FedEx truck while crossing Troost dies from her injuries, police say

A 65-year-old woman who was hit by a FedEx truck earlier this week has died, according to Kansas City police.

The victim was identified as Kathleen K. Tripp, of Kansas City.

She was seriously injured about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday when the truck hit her at the intersection of 55th Street and Troost Avenue.

According to Sgt. Bill Mahoney, an accident investigation supervisor with the Kansas City Police Department, the FedEx truck was heading west on 55th Street and then turned left to go south on Troost Avenue when it struck the woman. Police said she was trying to cross Troost.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash but died later on Friday.

The delivery truck driver stopped on Troost after the collision Wednesday and remained at the scene.

The case is expected to be submitted to the prosecutor’s office when the police investigation is complete.