FedEx truck hits woman crossing the street Wednesday evening, Kansas City police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 13, 2019 08:11 PM

A 65-year-old woman crossing the street Wednesday evening in Kansas City was seriously injured when she was hit by a FedEx truck, police said.

The collision happened before 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of 55th Street and Troost Avenue.

According to Sgt. Bill Mahoney, accident investigation supervisor with Kansas City police, the FedEx truck was heading west on 55th Street and then turned left to go south on Troost Avenue when it hit the woman. Police said she was trying to cross Troost.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police described her injuries as life-threatening.

The delivery truck driver stopped on Troost and stayed at the scene as police investigated.

Police said they were talking to witnesses and looking for surveillance video showing the pedestrian and the truck.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Wednesday night.

