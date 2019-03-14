Crime

Shooting on Swope Parkway leaves man with life-threatening injuries

By Glenn E. Rice

March 14, 2019 10:12 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Kansas City police investigated a shooting early Thursday that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5300 block of Swope Parkway just after midnight. Arriving officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Details of what led to the shooting were not available. Police did not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

  Comments  