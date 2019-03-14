Shooting on Swope Parkway leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Kansas City police investigated a shooting early Thursday that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5300 block of Swope Parkway just after midnight. Arriving officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to police.
Details of what led to the shooting were not available. Police did not have any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
