Crime

Gladstone police didn’t have to travel far to arrest suspected bank robber

By Glenn E. Rice

March 08, 2019 03:46 PM

Gladstone police arrested a man shortly after he allegedly robbed a bank Friday and tried to walk away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the FBI.

The incident was reported about 12:15 p.m. at KCB Bank branch located at 99 N.E. 72nd Street in Gladstone. The robber allegedly walked up to the teller and demanded money. No weapon was brandished.

The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and the man fled on foot. Officers nearby arrested the man without incident a short distance from the bank.

Because the robber made a verbal demand for cash, the arresting officers examined the man’s backpack to see if there was anything dangerous inside.

Nothing dangerous was found, according to authorities.

