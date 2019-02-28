Man accused of shooting woman at Olathe shopping center charged with attempted murder

An Overland Park man has been charged with attempted murder in the Tuesday night shooting of a woman in Olathe.

Landon James Smith, 28, was charged Thursday with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied building.

Smith allegedly fired 13 shots at the 48-year-old victim. She was hit by three of the bullets, according to the charging documents filed in Johnson County District Court.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, Olathe police said that night.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 13500 block of South Mur-Len Road.

One of the bullets allegedly fired by Smith struck a vehicle, but did not hit the driver. Another bullet hit the door of a nearby business, but didn’t injure any of the 13 people inside at the time.

After the shooting, Smith drove a car that collided with another vehicle driven by a woman.

Publicly available court documents don’t mention a motive for the shooting or describe the relationship between Smith and victim.

Smith is being held in custody on a bond of $500,000 and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.