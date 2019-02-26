Crime

One injured in shooting near Olathe shopping center, police investigate

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 26, 2019 07:19 PM

A shooting at an Olathe shopping center Tuesday evening left one person injured near Santa Fe Street and South Mur-Len Road, according to police.

The victim was in stable condition, police said.

Police were called to the scene about 6:00 p.m. Arriving officers found an adult victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim survived and was able to speak, according to Sgt. Logan Bonney, an Olathe Police Department spokesman.

Police had a person of interest in custody, Bonney said.

A wide area around the shooting scene was blocked off as police searched for evidence.

