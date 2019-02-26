One injured in shooting near Olathe shopping center, police investigate

A shooting at an Olathe shopping center Tuesday evening left one person injured near Santa Fe Street and South Mur-Len Road, according to police.
The victim was in stable condition, police said.
Police were called to the scene about 6:00 p.m. Arriving officers found an adult victim with gunshot wounds.
The victim survived and was able to speak, according to Sgt. Logan Bonney, an Olathe Police Department spokesman.
Police had a person of interest in custody, Bonney said.
A wide area around the shooting scene was blocked off as police searched for evidence.
