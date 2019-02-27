Police seek man in Blue Springs Walmart shooting, call him ‘armed and dangerous’

Police are seeking help finding a man wanted on an arrest warrant for a shooting inside a Blue Springs Walmart last fall.

Sidney T. Ogletree, 28, should be considered “armed and dangerous,” Blue Springs police warned.

Police say Ogletree got into a confrontation inside the store at 600 N.E. Coronado Drive about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and fired multiple shots from a pistol.

No one was injured. Police think he drove away in a white Dodge Magnum.

Ogletree is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and of heavy build, about 220 pounds.

Police said a warrant has been issued for Ogletree’s arrest on charges of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about Ogletree can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Blue Springs police dispatch at 816-228-0151.