Man fires ‘multiple’ shots after confrontation in Blue Springs Walmart Monday night

A man fired several shots from a handgun inside a Blue Springs Walmart on Monday night, but no one was injured, according to police.
The shooting happened when the man was reportedly confronted inside the store at 600 N.E. Coronado Dr. about 9:30 p.m. The man fired “multiple rounds” from a pistol, police said. It was not clear what prompted the confrontation.
Police said the man left the store and drove away in a white Dodge Magnum. He was described as 5-feet-8-inches tall with a large build and facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments