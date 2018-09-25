If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Man fires ‘multiple’ shots after confrontation in Blue Springs Walmart Monday night

By Matt Campbell

September 25, 2018 08:51 AM

A man fired several shots from a handgun inside a Blue Springs Walmart on Monday night, but no one was injured, according to police.

The shooting happened when the man was reportedly confronted inside the store at 600 N.E. Coronado Dr. about 9:30 p.m. The man fired “multiple rounds” from a pistol, police said. It was not clear what prompted the confrontation.

Police said the man left the store and drove away in a white Dodge Magnum. He was described as 5-feet-8-inches tall with a large build and facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Blue Springs Police are looking for a man who fired “multiple rounds” from a pistol inside Walmart on Monday night. He reportedly left in a white Dodge Magnum.

