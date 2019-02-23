One dead, another injured in two overnight shootings in KCK

One man was killed and another left with non-life-threatening injuries after two separate shootings in Kansas City, Kan., early Saturday morning.
KCK police responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Kindleberger Road and found a black man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
In an earlier Twitter post, police said the victim was leaving work when he was shot and that officers did not believe it to be a random act.
Police have not reported an arrest or identified a suspect.
Around 4 a.m. police responded to another shooting near 14th Street and State Avenue where a white man in his late 30s was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said on Twitter that the victim had left his house and saw some kids spray painting a wall. He got in his car, and they got in another and drove by him shooting. He was struck in the leg.
No arrest has been reported in the case.
According to the release, both incidents are under investigation, and police encourage anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
This story is developing and may be updated.
