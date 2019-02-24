KCK police chase ends when station wagon slams into SUV, bus; 3 injured, 1 critically

A station wagon being chased by Kansas City, Kan., police, slammed into a SUV and RideKC bus Saturday evening in the heart of the Brookside area, injuring three people, one critically, according to police.
The crash happened about 5:40 p.m. when the fleeing car ran a red light at 63rd Street and Brookside Boulevard.
Kansas City, Kan., police were pursuing a gray Chevrolet HHR in connection with an aggravated assault on an officer. Kansas City police joined in the pursuit once the chase crossed into the city, according to police.
The station wagon was headed south on Brookside with KCK police behind it when it ran a red light and slammed into a white Acura RDX on the driver’s side near the rear of the vehicle. That spun the SUV around into a RideKC bus, according to police.
A passenger in the SUV was critically injured with injuries that were considered possibly life threatening. The driver was seriously injured. Both were taken to a hospital.
Meanwhile, four people fled from the station wagon, but were arrested by officers. A fifth person was found in the front passenger seat with serious injuries from the collision and was taken to a hospital.
The driver and a passenger aboard the bus were examined by at the scene of the crash, but both refused medical treatment.
Information about the aggravated assault on the police officer was not immediately available from Kansas City, Kan., police.
