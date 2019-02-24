Driver critically injured in crash with person who fled from Kansas City police

A person who fled from Kansas City police ran a red stoplight and crashed into another car Saturday night, critically injuring that driver, according to police.
The crash occurred about 9 p.m. at the intersection of 85th Street and Holmes Road.
Prior to the crash, officers had tried to pull over a black Chevrolet Cruz.
When officers attempted to do a vehicle check, the car sped away, refusing to stop. The responding officers didn’t pursue the car, police said.
The Cruz then failed to stop at a red stoplight at 85th and Holmes, striking a green Volkswagen Bug that was headed west on 85th.
The driver of the Bug suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The driver of the Cruz tried to flee, but was arrested by police. The driver was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.
