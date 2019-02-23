Crime

Shots fired during afternoon memorial service in Raytown, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 23, 2019 04:35 PM

Raytown police said they were investigating a report of shots fired near a church during a memorial service Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, but police said it happened while several people were at the church attending a memorial service.

The call came in before 3:30 p.m. at Graceway church, located at 5420 Blue Ridge Cutoff. The property straddles the Raytown and Kansas City line.

Police said officers were at the scene, checking around the area. Kansas City police were expected to take over the investigation.

A person outside the church told The Star the memorial service was being held for a recent homicide victim, 15-year-old An’Janique Wright who was shot to death outside the Central Academy of Excellence on the night of Feb. 12.

This is a developing story.

