Police find fatally wounded man lying in grass after shooting near Kansas City park

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally wounded in a shooting near a Kansas City park late Monday.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Monday at 67th Street and The Paseo near Wilbur H. Dunn Park.
Arriving officers found the man lying in the grass. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No suspect description nor motive in the deadly shooting was available, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
