Crime

Police find fatally wounded man lying in grass after shooting near Kansas City park

By Robert A. Cronkleton

February 12, 2019 08:07 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally wounded in a shooting near a Kansas City park late Monday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Monday at 67th Street and The Paseo near Wilbur H. Dunn Park.

Arriving officers found the man lying in the grass. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No suspect description nor motive in the deadly shooting was available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  