Teen girl is killed in shooting at Central Academy of Excellence in Kansas City

A shooting left a teenage girl dead Tuesday night at the Central Academy of Excellence at 3221 Indiana Ave. in Kansas City.

Kansas City police were called to the school in response to a shooting about 8:15 p.m. They found the girl injured with a gunshot wound. The girl was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Officer Darin Snapp, a police spokesman.

Before the shooting, a basketball game had been taking place at the school, Snapp said. Two groups of people at the game had an argument, and one of the groups was escorted out.

When it appeared that group had left, the other group was escorted out. But as they exited the school, someone outside shot the victim, Snapp said.

Police did not name the victim but said she was in her late teens. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect and the victim knew each other from a prior disturbance, police said witnesses told them.

Snapp said it appeared the suspect was waiting in the parking lot with a gun when the victim exited the building.

After shots were fired, the suspect fled in a gray or light blue minivan, police said.

“We’re looking at surveillance video ... We believe we know who the suspect possibly is and hopefully we’ll find them soon,” Snapp said.

Queenia Roberts said she was at the school preparing for Senior Night at the basketball game when a fight broke out. Roberts, who has an 18-year-old daughter in the district, said she saw young people escorted out of the school. It wasn’t until later when she learned a girl had been shot outside.

“This is unacceptable,” Roberts said “I believe if the police would have came out here ... they (the suspect) wouldn’t have done it ... She (the victim) was here on property, and she should have been protected.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.