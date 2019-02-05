Overland Park police to host community meeting to discuss recent violent crimes

A recent uptick of violent crimes in the area of 79th Street and Grant Avenue in Overland Park has prompted the police department to convene a town hall-style meeting to hear from residents and address safety concerns.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Comanche Elementary School, 8200 Grant Ave. Police Chief Frank Donchez Jr. and other Overland Park officers will discuss a series of recent crimes that include a stabbing and a pair of shootings that left a teenager dead and another man with serious injuries.

“We just wanted to reach out to the community and let them know that we are doing something in the community and at the same time we are trying to get in front of this and be forthcoming with the people in the area because it is really concerning,” police spokesman John Lacy said. “We are taking a proactive stance on this.”

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed while taking out the trash Friday morning at the Village View Apartments in the 7800 block of Grant Lane.

Last Wednesday, Ben Workman-Greco, 17, was fatally shot in his apartment in the 8000 block of Farley Street.

Police said the initial investigation indicated that before the shooting, Workman-Greco had two visitors at the home and a fight broke out. Downstairs neighbors told police they heard a commotion in the victim’s home and saw two men running down the stairs.

On Jan. 29, police found a victim who had been shot multiple times lying in the street near West 79th and Farley Streets. The male victim was rushed to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No suspect information was released.

Charles Webb, 43, was fatally shot last July after exchanging gunfire with Overland Park officers.

Police responded to the area of West 79th and Grant streets to investigate multiple reports of shots fired in the parking lot and courtyard of an apartment complex.

The area that includes the Grantioch and Timberland Creek neighborhoods have experienced a slight uptick in assaults and reported drug sales, Lacy said.

During the meeting, residents will be able to speak one-on-one with individual officers to discuss their concerns.

“We thought it would be a good idea to go out and contact the citizens and also hear the citizens’ concerns,” Lacy said. “We want to let them know that the resources are out there for them.

“At the same time, we want them to give us information.”