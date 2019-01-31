Crime

Victim killed in triple shooting in Kansas City is described as ‘a vibrant young man’

By Glenn E. Rice

January 31, 2019 04:40 PM

Kansas City police have released the name of a 21-year-old man who was killed in a triple shooting early Sunday at Linwood Boulevard and Olive Street.

Marvon Kirkwood of Kansas City was rushed to a hospital in a private vehicle shortly after the shooting. Kirkwood was pronounced dead after they arrived. The two other victims were injured but survived.

Officers responded to the shooting scene after gunfire was reported about 2:30 a.m.

Police did not release any suspect information.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

“Marvon Kirkwood was a vibrant young man who was taken away from us too soon,” a message on the GoFundMe page said. “Marvon was currently working for a construction company, but unfortunately did not have life insurance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

