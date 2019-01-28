Woman sues Overland Park man for posting sexually explicit photos online

An Overland Park woman is suing a former intimate partner for allegedly posting sexually explicit photos and videos of her on adult websites.

The defendant, Matthew DeLair, is already facing criminal prosecution for the same thing.

The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, filed suit in Johnson County District Court alleging that she has suffered “extreme and severe” mental distress.

“Both Jane Doe and the defendant (Delair) understood and agreed that these photographs and videos would remain private,” the suit alleges.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

According to the lawsuit, after the woman’s relationship with DeLair ended in 2017, someone told her there were nude images of her on a social networking website.

She found the photos and contacted Overland Park police. Johnson County prosecutors charged DeLair with three counts of breach of privacy.





DeLair pleaded guilty to the charges in August, but before he was sentenced Jane Doe discovered that he allegedly continued to post photos and videos on other sites with adult content. He was charged with a new count in December.

In addition to the images, the suit alleges that DeLair also made public her name, address and occupation.

The suit seeks an unspecified amount in damages for breach of privacy, outrageous conduct and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

DeLair is free on bond in the criminal cases pending his next court hearing scheduled for March 13.