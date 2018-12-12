Nude photos of woman online put Overland Park man in jail for second time this year

An Overland Park man has been charged with posting a nude photograph of a former intimate partner online just months after he pleaded guilty to committing a similar crime three times before.

Matthew David Delair was free on bond and scheduled to be sentenced next month after he pleaded guilty in August to three counts of breach of privacy for posting nude pictures of the woman online.

But Delair, 29, was arrested again Tuesday, and on Wednesday he was charged in Johnson County District Court with a new count of breach of privacy involving the same woman from the previous case.

She is identified in court documents only by initials. The Star generally does not identify victims of sexual crimes.

Delair’s bond in the new case was set at $50,000.

In addition to the two breach of privacy cases, Delair is on probation in two indecent exposure cases, according to Johnson County court records.

Those charges stemmed from incidents in 2017 in Olathe involving four different victims.

Prosecutors have filed motions to revoke Delair’s probation in those cases. A hearing on those motions is set for next month.