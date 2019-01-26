Several arrested after shooting outside Blue Valley middle school, OP police say

Overland Park police said they’ve made arrests days following a shooting outside a middle school that left two teenagers injured, including one who was shot in the head.

Officer John Lacy, a police spokesman, tweeted Saturday that police arrested several people, including one adult, in reference to the shooting, which happened after 9 p.m. Jan. 19 in the parking lot of Lakewood Middle School, 6601 Edgewater Drive.

The names of the suspects have not been released by police.

Media: In reference to the shooting which occurred in the 6600 block of Edgewater, we have made several arrest including one adult. Thanks to the public for tips, and your assistance. — John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) January 26, 2019

Police were called to the school parking lot last week after neighbors reported the sound of gunfire, Lacy said earlier this week. Police were told the shooting occurred during what may have been robbery.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head. Police said he was expected to survive.

Another boy, a 15-year-old, was also hurt in the incident.