Crime

Teen was shot in the head outside Blue Valley middle school in Overland Park Saturday

By Robert A. Cronkleton and

Kaitlyn Schwers

January 20, 2019 12:13 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

A 16-year-old boy is expected to survive after being shot in the head during a possible robbery Saturday night outside a Blue Valley middle school in Overland Park, police said Sunday.

A 15-year-old boy was also injured in the incident, shortly after 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Lakewood Middle School, 6601 Edgewater Drive, according to Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

Police responded to the area after neighbors reported the sound of gunfire, Lacy said. Police have been told the shooting occurred during what may have been robbery.

Police said they were looking for a specific individual whom they had identified, but had not taken anyone into custody as of Sunday morning.

The victims were cooperating with police.

There was no event taking place at the school, which was closed at the time of the incident, Lacy said.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017. She can be reached at 816-234-7909.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  