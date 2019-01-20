Teen was shot in the head outside Blue Valley middle school in Overland Park Saturday

A 16-year-old boy is expected to survive after being shot in the head during a possible robbery Saturday night outside a Blue Valley middle school in Overland Park, police said Sunday.
A 15-year-old boy was also injured in the incident, shortly after 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Lakewood Middle School, 6601 Edgewater Drive, according to Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.
Police responded to the area after neighbors reported the sound of gunfire, Lacy said. Police have been told the shooting occurred during what may have been robbery.
Police said they were looking for a specific individual whom they had identified, but had not taken anyone into custody as of Sunday morning.
The victims were cooperating with police.
There was no event taking place at the school, which was closed at the time of the incident, Lacy said.
