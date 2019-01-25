Prosecutors charge 17-year-old in Blue Springs shooting death of another teen

Jackson County authorities have accused a 17-year-old boy in the shooting death of another teen inside of a Blue Springs residence.

Aden J. Kaler of Blue Springs was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action in the Nov. 10 shooting death of Jayden Lockett, 17.

Lockett, a Blue Springs South High School student, was found fatally wounded in the basement of a home in the 1200 block of Southwest Sunset Street in Blue Springs. The shooting left two other teens injured.

After the shooting police identified Kaler as a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Family members later held a vigil where they pleaded for an end to gun violence.

According to court records, witnesses told police that Lockett and Kaler went to the home to rob someone of money and drugs.

Another witness told police that he had driven Lockett and Kaler to the residence on Sunset Avenue.

The witness said he stayed in the car and after about 15 or 20 minutes, Kaler came outside and told him to leave because there was gunfire inside the residence.

The witness also described to police how he and Kaler drove to an elementary school where they abandoned the car.

Kaler’s bond was set at $300,000. No court date has been scheduled.



