75-year-old woman’s death ruled a homicide, Olathe police say. 1 person is in custody

Olathe police said a 75-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances this week and one person has been taken into custody.
According to a news release from police, officers went to the 300 block of South Cardinal Drive around 3:08 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a medical call. Police were told the victim was not breathing.
When officers arrived, they determined the victim had died.
Police have not released details on the victim’s identity or how she died, but said they were investigating her death as a homicide.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A 51-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in connection to her death. He remained in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments