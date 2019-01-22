Kansas City police shoot suspect who allegedly fired at officers during traffic stop

Kansas City police shot and injured a suspect who had fired at officers during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to police.
The shooting was reported about 6:12 p.m. near 34th Street and Garfield Avenue, according to the Police Department.
A suspect allegedly fired shots at police during a traffic stop. Police returned gunfire, and the suspect was injured.
The suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No other injuries were reported.
The investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
