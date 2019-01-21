Crime

Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting in 5300 block of Oak Leaf Drive

By Matt Campbell

January 21, 2019 03:33 PM

Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday in the 5300 block of Oak Leaf Drive.

A police dispatcher said the shooting was first reported at 2:38 p.m. The victim, a man in his mid-20s, was found outside an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said a man dressed in black fled in a dark-colored compact car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell has been a news reporter for The Kansas City Star since 1982. He can be reached at 816-234-4902.

