Alleged blackmailer of OP girl threatened to kill family, wanted nude photos: charges

A Shawnee man threatened to kill the family of a 13-year-old Overland Park girl if she didn’t send him nude photos of herself, newly released court documents allege.

After the girl complied, according to the court documents, Logan Paul Clements allegedly pressured the teen to send more photos, saying if she did not he would send the existing photos to her Facebook friends.

Clements, 21, was arrested earlier this month and charged in Johnson County District Court with attempted rape, blackmail and electronic solicitation of a minor.

According to the court documents released Tuesday, the girl’s parents called Overland Park police after finding nude photos the girl had allegedly sent to Clements.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The girl told officers that she initially had contact with Clements online and told him that she was 18.

When he asked for nude pictures of her, he allegedly threatened to find out where she lived and kill her family if she didn’t sent them, according to the court documents.

She was afraid and she sent two pictures.

Clements allegedly asked her to send more and threatened to send the ones he had to her Facebook friends.

After sending those pictures, she told officers that Clements wanted to meet in person and have sex. She agreed to meet him on Jan. 8 at a middle school.

But police had been called before then, and an Overland Park detective assumed the girl’s identity online.

They arranged for Clements to come to the girl’s house to have sex, according to the allegations.

When Clements arrived at her house, he was arrested.

Clements told officers that he initially thought the girl was 18 or 19, but later believed she was 14 or 16. He said he knew she wasn’t 18 when he asked for the photos, the documents allege.

Clements is being held in the Johnson County Detention Center. His bond is set at $250,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in March.