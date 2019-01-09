Man accused of blackmail, attempted rape of 13-year-old Overland Park girl

A 21-year-old man was charged Wednesday with blackmailing and soliciting sex from a 13-year-old Overland Park girl.
Logan Paul Clements of Shawnee was arrested Tuesday night after driving to the girl’s house with the alleged intention to have sex with her.
Clements made an initial appearance Wednesday in Johnson County District Court where he is charged with attempted rape, blackmail and electronic solicitation of a minor.
His bond was set at $250,000.
The alleged solicitation and blackmail occurred between Dec. 17 and Jan. 4, according to court documents.
The attempted rape allegation stemmed from Clements driving to the girl’s home on Tuesday.
A judge denied a request to lower his bond Wednesday and his next court appearance was set for Jan. 17.
