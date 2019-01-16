Crime

Woman is found shot and killed in car wrecked on I-70 in Kansas City’s downtown loop

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 16, 2019 08:48 AM

Police are investigating the death of a woman found shot inside a car on a ramp in Kansas City’s downtown loop early Wednesday.

Police responded just after 3 a.m. to a traffic wreck on the ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 29/35 on the east side of the downtown loop.

Arriving officers found the woman’s body inside the car and it appeared that she had been shot, police said.

Police closed the ramp near the exit to Troost Avenue for several hours while detectives investigated the woman’s death. The ramp has since re-opened and traffic has returned to normal through the area, police said.

Anyone that may have been in the area around this time and saw something out of the ordinary is asked to call TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

