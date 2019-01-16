Kansas boy struck by beer bottle at Arrowhead Stadium recovering from injuries

Parents from Kansas said their son was injured during the Kansas City Chiefs game Jan. 12 when a beer bottle thrown in the stands hit the child in the face.
Photos shared on the father’s Facebook show 10-year-old Kaeden McCaleb in a hospital bed with a busted upper lip at the University of Kansas Medical Center following the game.
Kaeden received six stitches at the hospital and was recovering, according to the family’s Facebook post.
Brad McCaleb, of Topeka, said a fan, who appeared to be intoxicated, threw the aluminum beer bottle, which struck his son, he said on Facebook.
The boy’s parents discussed what happened next that night at Arrowhead Stadium in interviews with news organizations.
“I said, ‘Oh my gosh. You just hit my son in the face. You just hit him,” Kaeden’s mother, Sherri, told KSNT. “And she said, ‘I don’t care. People have been throwing things at me.’”
Chiefs coach Andy Reid had admonished fans earlier in the night for throwing snowballs onto the field.
Kansas City police told The Star officers were called to investigate the incident around 6:15 pm. Jan. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium. The family told police they was sitting in section No. 308 when the boy was struck by the bottle. Police noted the boy “had a large laceration on his lip.”
The suspect had left the scene by that point, police said.
“Detectives will be working with Chiefs personnel to develop any suspect ID or description,” police said in a statement.
Four days after it happened, police said a report on the incident was “not ready for reproduction.”
The Chiefs released the following statement Tuesday to news organizations, including The Topeka Capital-Journal:
“We are aware of the incident and have begun an internal review of all available information from Saturday, including video. We have been in contact with KCPD and will provide them with the appropriate information for their investigation into this matter. Once identified, the offender will be subject to the appropriate discipline from the team for violating the Fan Code of Conduct.”
