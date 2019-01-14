KC day care owner found guilty of stealing more than $400,000 in public money

The owner of a Kansas City day care has been convicted of defrauding the federal government of more than $400,000.

A federal court jury in Kansas City found Sharif Karie guilty of 29 crimes including conspiracy, theft of government money, identity theft, wire fraud and money laundering.

Karie was the owner of the facility that operated under the names of KARIE Day Care Center and Tima Child Care Center at 1019 Admiral Blvd.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in June, accused of defrauding a federal government program that provides day care subsidies to low-income families. Karie was found guilty of billing the program for more hours and children than actually attended the center.

A co-defendant, Sheri Beamon, who was director of the child care business, pleaded guilty in September to a single count of conspiracy to steal public money. She is awaiting sentencing.

Karie, 41, who is free on bond pending sentencing, was ordered after Friday’s verdict to turn over his passport to officials.

“Individuals who falsely bill our grant programs and deprive others of the funds they so desperately need, will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law,” said Steve Hanson, an official for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Kansas City area.