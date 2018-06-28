KC day care operators scammed more than $500,000 from the government, feds allege

The operators of a Kansas City day care allegedly defrauded the government out of more than $500,000.
Sharif Karie, 40, of Olathe and Sheri Beamon, 47, of Kansas City were indicted Wednesday on charges of conspiracy, theft of public money, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.
Karie was also indicted on multiple counts of money laundering..
Karie was the owner and Beamon the director of the center, which operated under the names of KARIE Day Care Center and Tima Child Care Center at 1019 Admiral Blvd.
The indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Kansas City alleges that they conspired to defraud a government program that provides day care subsidies to low-income families.
They allegedly billed the program for more hours and children than actually attended the center. The indictment alleges that as much as $556,000 was obtained by fraud.
