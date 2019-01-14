After puppy is abandoned in Lenexa, PETA offers $5,000 reward to find who did it

Nearly a week after Lenexa police rescued an abandoned puppy tied to a pole, leads pointing to who is responsible are hard to come by.

PETA — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — wants to do something about it.

The animal rights organization is putting up a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction on animal cruelty charges.

The puppy was found tied to a pole near a construction site Jan. 8 in the 9400 block of Ridgeview Road. The puppy, estimated to be 4 to 6 weeks old, was sick, malnourished and suffering from hypothermia. It is being treated at an animal hospital.

“If someone hadn’t found him in time, this freezing, starving puppy would almost certainly have died tied to that pole,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a written statement. PETA wants to help the police get information so that “whoever left this dog to die can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

Anyone with information can call the Lenexa Police Department Animal Control unit at 913-477-7389.