Who abandoned this puppy? Lenexa police want to know

Lenexa police want help finding out who abandoned a puppy left tied to a pole Tuesday.
Police recovered the little dog in the 9400 block of Ridgeview Road. He was malnourished, suffering from hypothermia and had other injuries, the police reported in a message posted to Twitter.
The puppy was taken to a nearby animal hospital.
“We’d like (to) know who abandoned him and why,” the tweet said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7385.
