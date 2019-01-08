Crime

Who abandoned this puppy? Lenexa police want to know

By Joe Robertson

January 08, 2019

Lenexa police recovered this abandoned puppy tied to a pole in the 9400 block of Ridgeview Road Tuesday.
Lenexa police want help finding out who abandoned a puppy left tied to a pole Tuesday.

Police recovered the little dog in the 9400 block of Ridgeview Road. He was malnourished, suffering from hypothermia and had other injuries, the police reported in a message posted to Twitter.

The puppy was taken to a nearby animal hospital.

“We’d like (to) know who abandoned him and why,” the tweet said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7385.

Joe Robertson

