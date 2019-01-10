Police release photos from gun theft at Bass Pro in Olathe, $5,000 reward offered

Olathe police want help identifying an individual and an SUV captured on surveillance video after many guns were stolen from a Bass Pro Shops store in Olathe on New Year’s Eve.

Police released photos Thursday of a light-colored SUV and a man in a hooded blue jacket in connection with the burglary at 12051 S. Renner Blvd.

Police said the store’s burglar alarm went off about 11:45 p.m. and officers found that someone had forced their way into the store and stolen multiple firearms.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation and has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Anyone with information can call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950, the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, or the ATF at 1-800-283-4867.