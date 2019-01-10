Crime

Police release photos from gun theft at Bass Pro in Olathe, $5,000 reward offered

By Joe Robertson

January 10, 2019 05:21 PM

Olathe police want help identifying an individual and an SUV captured on surveillance video after many guns were stolen from a Bass Pro Shops store in Olathe on New Year’s Eve.

Police released photos Thursday of a light-colored SUV and a man in a hooded blue jacket in connection with the burglary at 12051 S. Renner Blvd.

Police said the store’s burglar alarm went off about 11:45 p.m. and officers found that someone had forced their way into the store and stolen multiple firearms.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation and has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950, the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, or the ATF at 1-800-283-4867.

Joe Robertson

Joe Robertson specializes in reporting on criminal and social justice. He works to tell the stories behind the stories, while covering breaking news of all kinds.

