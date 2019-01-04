Crime

Reward offered for information on burglary, guns stolen from Bass Pro Shops in Olathe

By Kaitlyn Schwers

January 04, 2019 09:05 PM

Several firearms were stolen from Bass Pro Shops in Olathe on the night of Dec. 31, 2018, police said. This is a Google Maps view of the store from 2018.
Several firearms were stolen from Bass Pro Shops in Olathe on the night of Dec. 31, 2018, police said. This is a Google Maps view of the store from 2018. Google Maps
Several firearms were stolen from Bass Pro Shops in Olathe on the night of Dec. 31, 2018, police said. This is a Google Maps view of the store from 2018. Google Maps

Several firearms were reported stolen from Bass Pro Shops in Olathe, and federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Olathe police said its officers went to the sporting goods store at 12051 S. Renner Blvd. to investigate an alarm going off around 11:45 p.m. Dec. 31.

Officers found that someone broke into the store and took multiple firearms, a news release said.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the investigation. It said Bass Pro Shops is a federally-licensed firearms dealer in a separate news release.

John E. Ham, an ATF spokesman, said investigators were working to determine if the theft was connected to another theft reported at Cabela’s in Kansas City, Kan., early Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950, the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the ATF at 1-800-283-4867 or ATFTips@atf.gov.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  