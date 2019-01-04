Reward offered for information on burglary, guns stolen from Bass Pro Shops in Olathe

Several firearms were reported stolen from Bass Pro Shops in Olathe, and federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Olathe police said its officers went to the sporting goods store at 12051 S. Renner Blvd. to investigate an alarm going off around 11:45 p.m. Dec. 31.
Officers found that someone broke into the store and took multiple firearms, a news release said.
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the investigation. It said Bass Pro Shops is a federally-licensed firearms dealer in a separate news release.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
John E. Ham, an ATF spokesman, said investigators were working to determine if the theft was connected to another theft reported at Cabela’s in Kansas City, Kan., early Friday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950, the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the ATF at 1-800-283-4867 or ATFTips@atf.gov.
Comments