Inmate who escaped Kansas prison arrested in KC area Thursday

An inmate who escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility early this week was found and arrested Thursday afternoon in the Kansas City area, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed.

Calvin Henry Green III, 36, allegedly stole a stole a dump truck Monday and drove away.

Kansas Department of Corrections said its agents, working with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, apprehended Green around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Independence. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center.

Green, a minimum-security inmate, is serving a sentence for a Wyandotte County conviction for aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm.

He was admitted to prison in October 2014 and his earliest possible release date was November 2022.