Inmate escapes Lansing minimum security prison in green dump truck

Authorities in northeast Kansas are looking for an escaped prison inmate who drove away from the Lansing Correctional Facility in a dump truck Monday afternoon.
Police were looking for 36-year-old Calvin Henry Green III, who allegedly stole the green camo-painted state vehicle, according to Samir Arif, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Green was described as being a black man, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 196 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Green has been in and out of prison several times, most recently serving a sentence for a Wyandotte County conviction for aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm.
He was admitted to prison in October 2014 and his earliest possible release date was November 2022.
Green also has used the aliases of Timothy Bowles and Fifty, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
