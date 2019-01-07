Carjacking suspect, shot by KC police Sunday outside Westport church, faces charges

A Kansas City carjacking suspect, shot by police Sunday outside a Westport church after allegedly grabbing an officer’s gun, is facing charges.

James T. Bullock is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with first-degree robbery, attempted stealing and resisting arrest.

Bullock, 32, was hospitalized in stable condition, Kansas City police said.

The incident began just after 9 a.m. Sunday morning when a person driving on Walnut Street said that Bullock stepped in front of their car and demanded that they give him the car.

The driver locked their doors and backed away, according to court documents.

A security guard at the Midtown Baptist Temple at 3953 Walnut followed Bullock to a parking lot at 40th and Main streets, where Bullock tried to get into another car, according to the allegations.

The woman in that car said she was parking when Bullock walked up, told her he needed the car, and pulled on the door handle.

The woman called 911 and Bullock walked away.

Police officers called to the scene spotted Bullock near 39th Street and Baltimore Avenue and, after a brief foot chase, caught him an an alley next to the Redeemer Fellowhip church at 3921 Baltimore.

As officers tried to take him into custody, Bullock allegedly grabbed one officer’s gun and tried to pull it from the holster.

That officer yelled “gun grab” and “he’s got my gun.” A second officer then fired two shots, striking Bullock.

Officers performed first aid on Bullock until an ambulance arrived.

The two officers involved in the shooting will be on administrative leave pending the police investigation of the shooting, as is usual in such cases, according to the Police Department.

Bullock has several prior robbery convictions, according to Jackson County court records.