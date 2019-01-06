Crime

Police shoot carjacking suspect outside Westport church during Sunday morning service

Kansas City police shot a carjacking suspect Sunday morning outside a Westport church as services went on inside. The shooting occurred outside the Redeemer Fellowship church at 3921 Baltimore Ave.
Kansas City police shot a carjacking suspect Sunday morning outside a church in Westport while services were going on inside.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. outside the Redeemer Fellowship church at 3921 Baltimore Ave.

Police responding to a reported carjacking in Westport chased a suspect, who was shot by officers outside the church.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police. No officers were injured.

Kansas City police investigated an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning at 39th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Services were still going on in the Redeemer Fellowship church while police investigated the shooting outside.

Ahead of a scheduled 11 a.m. service, police said they were working to get people inside the church safely.

