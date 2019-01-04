Crime

ATF offers $5,000 reward for information about KCK Cabela’s break-in, gun theft

By Glenn E. Rice

January 04, 2019 11:56 AM

Federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps them find those responsible for stealing firearms early Friday from the Cabela’s store in Kansas City, Kan.

The break-in alarm was reported just before 3 a.m. Friday at the store located at 10300 Cabela Drive. Several long guns were stolen, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The agency says Cabela’s is a federally licensed firearms dealer. KCK police along with ATF agents in Kansas City are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), or email ATFTips@atf.gov.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri. I can be reached at 816-234-4341.

