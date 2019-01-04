ATF offers $5,000 reward for information about KCK Cabela’s break-in, gun theft

Federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps them find those responsible for stealing firearms early Friday from the Cabela’s store in Kansas City, Kan.
The break-in alarm was reported just before 3 a.m. Friday at the store located at 10300 Cabela Drive. Several long guns were stolen, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The agency says Cabela’s is a federally licensed firearms dealer. KCK police along with ATF agents in Kansas City are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), or email ATFTips@atf.gov.
