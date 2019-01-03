Local

Stabbing victim is Kansas City’s first homicide of the new year

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 03, 2019 07:30 AM

A stabbing victim dropped off at a Kansas City hospital late Wednesday died overnight becoming the city’s first homicide of the new year.

Police identified the man as 60-year-old Tony Carmons of Kansas City.

A private vehicle dropped off Carmons at the hospital shortly before 10 p.m. As police responded to the hospital, dispatchers received a call about a related disturbance at an apartment in the 2100 block of East 10th Street.

Carmons died shortly after officers arrived at the hospital. Detectives and crime scene investigators scoured the area of the disturbance, collecting evidence and looking for witnesses.

Police said Carmons’ death is related to domestic violence and that they have a “person-of-interest” they are searching for. Police didn’t release the name or description of the person they were looking for.

Anyone with information about the disturbance and the stabbing is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

