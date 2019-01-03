Juvenile taken into custody after stolen car crashes, kills woman, in KCK

Police said a juvenile was taken into custody as a person of interest after a stolen car crashed into two vehicles, killing one and injuring four others in Kansas City, Kan., last weekend.

At around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 29, officers pursued a stolen Audi A4 but ended the pursuit at South Eighth Street and Kansas Avenue. Police said the stolen vehicle continued down Kansas Avenue and hit two other vehicles near South 10th Street.

The Audi ran a red light and struck the driver’s side of a 2013 Chevrolet Spark, according to a crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. The collision caused the Spark to hit a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo, which was stopped on Kansas Avenue at the red light.

The driver of the Chevrolet Spark was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. She was identified by the highway patrol as 47-year-old Octavia Barker, a Kansas City, Kan., mother of four grown daughters.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Two or three suspects in the stolen vehicle ran from the scene before police arrived, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said in a tweet.

In a news release Thursday, police said the juvenile suspect was taken into custody. The investigation is expected to be turned over to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.