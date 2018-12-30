Stolen vehicle crash kills one in Kansas City, Kan.

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night in Kansas City, Kan., involving a stolen vehicle, police said.
Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle but ended the pursuit at South Eighth Street and Kansas Avenue. Police said the stolen vehicle continued and collided with two other vehicles near South 10th Street and Kansas Avenue.
Several people were injured and taken to a hospital. One person, a female, died at the hospital.
Two or three suspects in the stolen vehicle fled on foot before police arrived.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Earlier, the man whose car was stolen had spotted it and began chasing it when he crashed at Fifth Street and Central Avenue, police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments