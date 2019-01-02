KC man grabs knife in Walmart, stabs employee in neck, charges allege

A Kansas City man was in jail Wednesday after allegedly grabbing a knife inside a Walmart, running behind a counter and stabbing a female employee in the neck, Jackson County court records say.

An off-duty Kansas City police officer arrested Brian Lenoble Jr., 22, in the parking lot, telling investigators that Lenoble cursed about the victim and said, “I tried to kill her and slit her throat and I would do it again.”

Lenoble was still holding the knife handle, the officer said. And when the officer returned inside the store, he found the victim had a severe wound, with the blade still embedded in her neck.

Lenoble faces charges of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action for the alleged attack at about 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve inside the Walmart at Blue Ridge Crossing in the 11600 block of East U.S. 40.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Lenoble and the woman had been in a romantic relationship for a year, according to statements in court documents. A family member told police that Lenoble had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post traumatic stress disorder.

The victim was working behind the counter in the automotive section, and Lenoble had been waiting agitatedly in the waiting area, witnesses said, before he went behind the counter and stabbed the victim.

The victim fell, and witnesses said Lenoble ran out through the automotive garage into the parking lot, where he was apprehended.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond.