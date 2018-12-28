Oak Park Mall shooting update: Two ‘persons of interest’ identified; SUV still sought

Overland Park police said Friday they no longer need the public’s help to identify two people they were seeking in connection to a shooting incident at Oak Park Mall.
Investigators are still trying to find a dark SUV crossover described as a suspect vehicle.
No injuries were reported in the Wednesday night shooting in the parking lot outside the mall’s food court.
Police on Thursday had released surveillance photos of the SUV and two males described as persons of interest.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
But on Friday, police said they no longer needed to identify the males. They did not provide any other details.
No arrests have been made and anyone with information about the incident or the SUV is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
It was the second shooting in as many months outside the mall. A scuffle on Oct. 26 led to shots being fired outside the mall’s food court entrance. After that shooting, Melgene C. Martin of Kansas City, Kan., was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at a structure and two counts of aggravated endangering a child.
Comments