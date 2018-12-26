Crime

Police close Oak Park Mall to investigate reports of gunshots, 2nd time in two months

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 26, 2018 09:16 PM

Police investigating reports of shots fired at Oak Park Mall

The Overland Park Park Police Department and surrounding agencies responded to multiple reports of shots fired inside the food court at Oak Park Mall on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
By
Up Next
The Overland Park Park Police Department and surrounding agencies responded to multiple reports of shots fired inside the food court at Oak Park Mall on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
By

Oak Park Mall in Overland Park was shut down Wednesday night as police investigated a report of gunfire at the mall’s food court.

Overland Park police did not immediately find evidence of a shooting but continued to investigate.

Witnesses gave varying accounts to The Star. Two employees who emerged from the mall said they thought they had heard gunshots. But another person said it was unclear whether the noise was gunshots or perhaps fireworks.

The incident comes exactly two months after a shooting at the mall. On Oct. 26, a scuffle led to shots being fired outside the mall’s food court entrance.

Melgene C. Martin, of Kansas City, Kan., was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at a structure and two counts of aggravated endangering a child in connection to the shooting.

This story will be updated.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

crime

  Comments  