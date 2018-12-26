Police close Oak Park Mall to investigate reports of gunshots, 2nd time in two months

Oak Park Mall in Overland Park was shut down Wednesday night as police investigated a report of gunfire at the mall’s food court.

Overland Park police did not immediately find evidence of a shooting but continued to investigate.

Witnesses gave varying accounts to The Star. Two employees who emerged from the mall said they thought they had heard gunshots. But another person said it was unclear whether the noise was gunshots or perhaps fireworks.

The incident comes exactly two months after a shooting at the mall. On Oct. 26, a scuffle led to shots being fired outside the mall’s food court entrance.

Melgene C. Martin, of Kansas City, Kan., was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at a structure and two counts of aggravated endangering a child in connection to the shooting.

This story will be updated.