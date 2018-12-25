Kansas City police find man shot to death on Christmas Eve on the East Side

A man was killed by apparent gunshot wounds on Christmas Eve on Kansas City’s East Side, police said.
Kansas City police were called just before 10 p.m. Monday on a report of the sound of gunshots.
When they arrived at 40th and Olive streets, two blocks southwest of 39th Street and Prospect Avenue, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The man, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene.
Police were processing the scene Tuesday morning and had no further information about suspects or the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Kansas City Police Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
