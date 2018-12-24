Crime

Police identify woman who died in surgery after being shot in KCK

By Matt Campbell

December 24, 2018

A woman who died after being shot Saturday in Kansas City, Kan., was identified by police as 27-year-old Krystal R. Swygert of Kansas City, Kan.

The victim had been shot at least once and went to Taco Bell to get help. Police said a customer and employees tried to render aid and called 911. Police were called to 39th Street and Rainbow Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m.

The woman was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital with what appeared to be minor, non-life-threatening injuries, but she later died during surgery, police said.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted Saturday night that police identified a possible suspect and were looking for that person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell has been a news reporter for The Kansas City Star since 1982. He can be reached at 816-234-4902.

