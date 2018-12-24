Police identify woman who died in surgery after being shot in KCK

A woman who died after being shot Saturday in Kansas City, Kan., was identified by police as 27-year-old Krystal R. Swygert of Kansas City, Kan.





The victim had been shot at least once and went to Taco Bell to get help. Police said a customer and employees tried to render aid and called 911. Police were called to 39th Street and Rainbow Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m.

The woman was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital with what appeared to be minor, non-life-threatening injuries, but she later died during surgery, police said.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted Saturday night that police identified a possible suspect and were looking for that person.

Things keep getting worse, the shooting victim from 39th & Rainbow has died. We have identified a suspect and are attempting to locate. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 23, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.