Tables turned on would-be robbers when intended victim pulls his own gun

Two would-be robbers in Kansas City, Kan., had the tables turned on them Sunday night when the would-be victim started shooting back.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that two suspects tried to rob a man in the 1600 block of Birch Street. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim, but the victim pushed it away, pulled out his own gun and shot the robber “multiple times.”
The victim of the robbery was also shot “several times” in the leg. Both are expected to recover.
