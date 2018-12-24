Crime

Tables turned on would-be robbers when intended victim pulls his own gun

By Matt Campbell

December 24, 2018 09:24 AM

Two would-be robbers in Kansas City, Kan., had the tables turned on them Sunday night when the would-be victim started shooting back.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that two suspects tried to rob a man in the 1600 block of Birch Street. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim, but the victim pushed it away, pulled out his own gun and shot the robber “multiple times.”

The victim of the robbery was also shot “several times” in the leg. Both are expected to recover.

Matt Campbell has been a news reporter for The Kansas City Star since 1982. He can be reached at 816-234-4902.

